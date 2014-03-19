Laura Lewis

Laura "Jerry" Lewis, 90, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Monday (March 17, 2014) at her home surrounded by family.

Born Feb. 27, 1924, in Boonville, Ind., Jerry was the daughter of Gerald Clayton and Laura Mildred Cissna-Bullock. She moved with her family to Wilmington at the age of 5 and graduated from Wilmington Central School with the Class of 1941. On Jan. 16, 1943, Jerry married Wilbur "Wib" Lewis in Wilmington, where together they made their home. Jerry was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington; the Braidwood Recreation and Golf Club and Sheila's Angels Charity Knitting Club. She participated in the Wilmington bowling leagues for more than 30 years on Thursday evenings and Tuesday afternoons. She and Wib were avid square dancers for more than 51 years, and as a passionate golfer, Jerry held the past title of Braidwood Club Ladies Golf Champ. She was a great cook and an accomplished seamstress who took great pleasure in needle crafts such as knitting, crochet and cross stitch. Jerry was one who always had a project at hand, and above all else, will be remembered for her love of family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Wilbur "Wib;" three daughters, Carol (Jack) Miller, of New Lenox, Joyce (Ken) Janowski, of Oswego, and Merry Jo (James) Montgomery, of Wilmington; seven grandchildren, Lori (Greg) Dumroese, of Orland Park, Jeffrey Miller, of Rockdale, Jacob (Amanda) Janowski, of Plainfield, Leanne (Carl) Ross-Works, of Naples, Fla., and Victoria (Jeffrey Manaois) Adamczyk, Laura Adamczyk and Rose (Moses) Elias, all of Chicago; seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cole, Kaylee, Hannah, Lily, Beckham and Camden; one brother, Charles "Bud" (Mary) Bullock, of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews, including his special niece, Nancy (Mick) Burnes of Wilmington.

Visitation and video tribute will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jerry's memory to Family Home Health Services and Family Centered Hospice, 2171 Executive Drive 450, Addison, IL 60101 (http://familyhhs.com/). Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington, is in charge of arrangements.

