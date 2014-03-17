Dorothea Lade

Dorothea A. Lade, 93, of Watseka, passed away Friday (March 14, 2014) at Sheldon Health Care in Sheldon.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. services on Thursday at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Morocco, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

She was born Feb. 27, 1921, in Morocco, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Lydia Redman Potts. She married Wilbur H. Lade on Feb. 21, 1940.

Mrs. Lade had worked at Haven of Rest Nursing Home in Beaverville. She had retired from General Foods in Kankakee after working there for 21 years. She was of the Protestant faith.

Surviving are three sons and four daughters in law, Terry (Wanda) Lade, of Ormond Beach, Fla., Danny (Linda) Lade of Reed Springs, Mo., Dennis (Karen) Lade, of Watseka, and Elaine Lade, of Beaverville; two daugthers, Carole Jackson, of Marion; and Mary Hull, of Sheldon; 31 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Leroy; three sisters; three brothers; one son and daughter-in-law, Wilbur Dale and Glenda Lade; and one grandson, Larry Jackson.

