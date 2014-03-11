Betty Ruebensam, 89, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (March 8, 2014) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Betty was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Ethel Seaberly. She worked for many years as a telephone operator and then went on to work for General Foods, retiring in 1984. Betty enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing and making doll clothes. She also really enjoyed watching sports on television, especially tennis and the winter and summer Olympics.

Betty is survived by her sons, Steven (Deborah) Ruebensam, of Bourbonnais, Ronald (Cheryl Lynn) Ruebensam, of Burlington, Wis., and Michael Ruebensam, of Peotone; grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Stacey, Nicole, Brent, Michelle; five great-grandchildren; and a dear loving friend, Marjorie Sikes.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Ruebensam, who passed away in 1970.

A time of gathering will take place from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 2 p.m. services at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family wishes would be appreciated.

To share a memory, upload a photo, or to sign Betty's guestbook please visit schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)