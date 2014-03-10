John Uphoff

John Wesley Uphoff, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 8, 2014) at the Miller Center in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Onarga, the son of John Wesley and Anna Mae (Wilson) Uphoff. On Sept. 2, 1949, John married the former Beverly Colebank in Onarga. She passed away April 23, 2003.

Mr. Uphoff was the vice president for the Enterprise Paint Company in Chicago and the vice president for Valspar in Kankakee. John served his country in the U.S. Navy from July 1, 1944, until his honorable discharge on Feb. 27, 1947. During his service he earned the American Area Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of the Kankakee Elks Lodge and past member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion. John liked to golf. He enjoyed reading and his computers.

John is survived by two sons, John (Aimee) Uphoff, of Kankakee, and Jim (Paula) Uphoff, of Limestone; grandchildren, John (Rebecca) Uphoff III, Jacquelyn (Brian) Uphoff, Jeffery Uphoff, James (Ashley) Uphoff, Anna (Erin) Uphoff and Timothy Uphoff; great-grandchildren, Owen, Annabelle and Clara Uphoff; as well as one nephew, Thomas Ranier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margaret Ranier.

A time for family and friends to gather will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 an. funeral service at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the Riverside Medical Center Foundation.

