Obituary: Howard Pollock Jr.

Howard "Bud" Pollock Jr., 73, passed away Friday (Feb. 7 2014) at the VA Illiana Health Care Center – Danville. Cremation rites have been accorded by the <a href="http://www.wolfeblurtonfuneralhome.com/?page=index" target="_blank">Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home</a>.

He was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Howard Sr. and Doreen (Mensing) Pollock. He was in the U.S. Army for three years. He worked in the car business for 25 years and retired from the city of Gilman. He enjoyed reading and working on cars.

Surviving are his wife, the former Lottie Stone, whom he married April 30, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church Clifton; one daughter, Rhonda (Darin) McSweeney, of Montgomery Texas; one son, Rick (Michelle) Pollock, of Danforth; four grandsons, two granddaughters and one grandson-in-law, and one great-grandson; one sister, Ruth Tracy (George Sanchez), of St. Anne; one brother, Roy Pollock, of Sweetwater, Tenn.; and one brother-in-law, Gene Dawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Walter Pollock; and two sisters, Jean Krueger and Nancy Dawson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Onarga Christian Church, 721 W. Seminary Ave., Onarga. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Hospice or Onarga Christian Church.

