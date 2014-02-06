Obituary: Joseph McCabe

Joseph B. McCabe, 45, of Sheldon, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2014) at his home.

Joseph was born June 24, 1968, in Oak Park, the son of Thomas J. and Roberta K. Roubik McCabe. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, the former Amy L. Mabbitt, whom he married Aug. 28, 1993, in Buffalo Grove; four sons, Thomas, Maxwell, John "Jack" and Lucas McCabe, all at home; one brother, Jim (Paula) McCabe, of Chicago; three sisters, Cathy Maskalunas, of Long Grove, Therese (Richard) Meyer, of Hawthorn Woods, and Margaret (Dan) O'Conor, of Chicago; one aunt; 12 nieces and nephews; and four cousins.

Mr. McCabe was a member of Plumbers Local 93 in Volo, Ill., and was the owner and operator of J.A. McCabe Enterprises since 2001.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland, Ind. Father Robert Bernotas will officiate. Burial will be in Sheldon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, all at Knapp Funeral Home in Sheldon. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to the Milford-Sheldon Baseball Association.

