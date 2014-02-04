Obituary: Millie Patchett

Millie Rose Patchett, 91, passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2014) at the Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center from Alzheimer's. A time of gathering will take place from 9 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Beginnings for Cats Shelter in Bourbonnais or to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Please sign her online guestbook at <a href="http://www.lifestorynet.com/memories/97129" target="_blank">schrefflerfuneralhomes.com</a>.