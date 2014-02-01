Obituary: Delbert Mailloux

Delbert "Del" Mailloux, 68, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Jan. 27, 2014) at Shoals Hospital in Alabama.

Del was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence and Dora (Wadley) Mailloux. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a member of the Kankakee VFW Post 2857 and the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019.

Del is survived by one daughter, Keli (Mike) Allegro, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Travis (Nicole) Romein-Mailloux, of St. Anne, and Ryan Mailloux, of Boulder, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Alex, Joey, Izzy, Zachary, Claire, Hannah, Annabelle and Olivia; three brothers, Michael (Carolyn Liddy) Mailloux, of Australia, Mark (Sue) Mailloux, of Gifford, and David (Joan) Mailloux, of Bradley; and one sister, Margaret Cryer, of Bourbonnais.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joseph Mailloux.

A gathering time for friends and family will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of Del's funeral service at 10 a.m, all at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following Del's funeral service.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://www.lifestorynet.com/memories/97010" target="_blank">schrefflerfuneralhomes.com</a>.

(Pd.)