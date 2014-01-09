Obituary: James Mulder

Visitation for James H. "Hank" Mulder, 60, of Momence, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert. The Rev. Randal Knoll will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He passed away Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2014) in the emergency room at Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Mulder worked at Armstrong World Industries for 35 years. He was born Aug. 6, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Richard and Nellie Voss Mulder. He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, the former Brenda Duby, of Momence, whom he married Aug. 31, 1973, in Wichert; one daughter, Kim Mulder, of Momence; his mother, of Bourbonnais; three brothers and five sisters-in-law, Terry and Karen Mulder, of Cedar Hill, Tenn., Dale and Nancy Mulder, of Dickinson, Texas, Larry and Donna Mulder, of St. Anne, Colleen (Richard) Dunbar, of Essex, and Connie (Curt) Dykstra, of Kankakee; and one brother-in-law, Tom (Anita) Duby, of Momence.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Robert Schoon.

