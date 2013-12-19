Obituary: Donna Guimond

Visitation for Donna M. Guimond, 69, of Watseka, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to her grandchildrens' education or to the donor's choice. She passed away Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2013) in the emergency room at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.

Mrs. Guimond was a former employee of Bon Marche and Carson's. She was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Streator, the daughter of Raymond and Frances Kohan Taggart. She was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Lee Guimond, of Watseka, whom she married Jan. 14, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Melissa Guimond, of Watseka; one daughter and son-in-law, Maribeth and Christopher Lundquist, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Maggie and Ben Guimond; and her mother-in-law, Sylvia Guimond, of Palatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Donald Taggart; and one sister, Patricia Bergeron.

Please sign her online guestbook at <a href="http://www.clancygernon.com/obituaries/Donna-Guimond/" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.

(Pd.)