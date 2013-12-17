Obituary: Bonnie Eilts

Bonnie J. Eilts, 61, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Dec. 13, 2013) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born May 9, 1952, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Jeanette LaFine. She married Rick Eilts on Jan. 23, 1993, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradley.

Bonnie loved to camp, and she and Rick spent many weekends at Kankakee Sportsman's Club in their camper. She also enjoyed reading, bingo, playing on her computer and "would occasionally sneak off with her sisters to do some gambling on the riverboats."

Surviving are her husband, of Bradley; her children, Robert Eilts, of Bradley, Tony (Katie) Eilts, of Limestone, Tara (Doug) Preston, of Bourbonnais, Elizabeth Eilts, of Bradley; 12 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Danny (Marlene Warpet) Statler, of Bradley, Lylette (Dennis) Lamie, of Bourbonnais, Loretta (Louis) Rouse, of Kankakee, Gary (Judy) LaFine, of Minnesota; a sister-in-law, Linda LaFine, of Bradley; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Eilts was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jimmy LaFine; and a grandson, Gavin.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schreffler Life Story Funeral Home's Bourbonnais Chapel until the 6 p.m. funeral services. Cremation rites will follow.

Memorials may be made to the family's wishes.

