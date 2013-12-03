Death notices: Dec. 3, 2013

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Sonny Brammer</strong>, 75, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2013) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Lillian E. Hobl</strong>, 97, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2013) at the Piper City Rehab & Living Center. Arrangements are pending at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Wednesday, Dec. 4</strong>

<strong>Orval Evans</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno

<strong>Mary Lou Johnson</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher

<strong>Leola Mann</strong>, noon, Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais

<strong>Macie Moore</strong>, 10 a.m. Cotter Funeral Home, Momence

<strong>Cora Peters</strong>, 10 a.m. Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City

<strong>Jean Price,</strong> 1 p.m. Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Dolores Y. Fitch</strong>, 80, of Herscher, was celebrated Nov. 30 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher. The Revs. Doug Hauber and James Holup, and Deacon Ron Gagnon co-officiated. Mrs. Fitch passed away Nov. 24, 2013. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery, Goodrich. Pallbearers were Seth and James Riley, John Berns, Kory and Ben O'Connor, Phillip and Todd Meli, and Nick Fritz.

A funeral Mass for <strong>Marian K. Garrett</strong>, 86, of Bradley, was celebrated Dec. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. The Rev. John Antczak officiated. Mrs. Garrett passed away Nov. 27, 2013. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jon Jeck, John Chinski, Bob Conrath, Danny Statler, Lou Coy, Greg Manley and Louis Rouse.

Private services for <strong>Donald J. Montalta</strong>, 86, of Aroma Park, were held Dec. 2 at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Pastor Lee Lovett officiated. Mr. Montalta passed away Nov. 24, 2013. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jill and Rodger Ritzma, Barry, Jeff and Nick Montalta, Michael and Jami Stalnecker, and Tim Peerbolte.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores E. Stone</strong>, 84, of Orlando, Fla., were held Nov. 30 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mrs. Stone passed away Nov. 22, 2013. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jim and John Krumwiede, Steve Stone Jr., Mitch, Josh and Rick Stone, and Larry Menz.

Funeral services for <strong>Tom C. Sparks</strong>, 57, of Milford, formerly of Ohio, were held Nov. 30 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. The Rev. Neil Larimore officiated. Mr. Sparks passed away Nov. 26, 2013. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Pallbearers were Jeremy Schunke, Brad Sheridan, Larry Sparks, Don Skinner, Jim Fritch, Jim Craighead and Darrin Cline.

A funeral Mass for <strong>Carol K. Widholm</strong>, 48, of Clifton, was celebrated Dec. 2 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clifton. Father Vern Arseneau officiated. Mrs. Widholm passed away Nov. 27, 2013. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Todd Mathy, David Bell, Alan Webber, Lyn Rosenboom, Steve Lemenager and Dan Rudin.