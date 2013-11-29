Obituary: Helen Stanley

Helen Stanley, 92, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2013).

She was born April 23, 1921, in Watseka, to Eva and Virgil Tuttle.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann (John) Healey; grandson, Brendan Healey; great-grandsons, Liam and Duncan Healey; and sister, Geraldine Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her brother, June Tuttle.

There will be no services. Donations may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka, IL 60970 or to the donor's choice. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://baierfuneralservices.com/fh/obituaries/obituary.cfm?o_id=2335142&fh_id=14520" target="_blank">baierfuneralservices.com</a>.

(Pd.)