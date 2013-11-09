Death notices: Nov. 9, 2013

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Sunday, Nov. 10</strong>

<strong>Rudolph Clarence Brutlag</strong>, 2 p.m. St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodworth

<strong>Monday, Nov. 11</strong>

<strong>Janet O'Donnell</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight

<strong>Jaime Robinos</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Emeric Catholic Church, Country Club Hills

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Vivian Azzarelli</strong>, 93, of Limestone, and Tampa, Fla., was celebrated Nov. 8 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Mario Quejadas officiated. Mrs. Azzarelli passed away Nov. 4, 2013. Burial was in the Azzarelli Mausoleum at Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Daniel Girard, John Woodaz Jr., Tom Coffman, BJ Azzarelli, Todd and Robert Woodaz and John Messina III. Honorary pallbearers were Deborah Clement, Kristina Jaenicke, Gina McKendree and Tammy Haslwanter.

Funeral services for <strong>Rose A. Dupuis</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 8 at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Jerry Gregoire officiated. Mrs. Dupuis passed away Nov. 4, 2013. Burial was in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Alyssa and Danielle Dupuis, Thomas and Jason Skube, Brendon Hooker and Rick Dennison.

Funeral services for <strong>Kenneth E. Johnson</strong>, 43, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 8 at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais. Pastor Mark Quanstrom officiated. Mr. Johnson passed away Nov. 2, 2013. Pallbearers were Dan Gordon, Scott House, Mark Jones, Andy and Austin Kizzee, Chad Lehner, Scott McLullen, Robbie and Ryan Miller and Jonathan Weideman.