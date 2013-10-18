Sarojini Sinhamahapatra, 73, of Kankakee, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2013) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Sarojini was born on Dec. 26, 1939, to Yadan and Sirup (Dewari) Mahanty in Purulia, India.

She was a homemaker. She married Dr. Subhendu Sinhamahapatra. Surviving are Dr. Sinha, of Kankakee, and their two sons, Sukhendu (Merrit) Sinha, of Aurora, Ohio, and Rudrendu Sinhamahapatra of West Springfield, Va.; three grandchildren, Erin Sinha, Brooke Sinha and Kirsi Sinha; two brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Sinha was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering time for friends and family will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Schreffler Life Story Funeral Home's Kankakee Chapel. Traditional Hindu Services will begin at noon on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Cremation services will follow and will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vivekananda Vedenta Society, 14630 Lemont Road, Homer Glen, IL 60491, in Sarojini's name.

(Pd.)