Gerald Butz

Gerald "Jerry" Butz, 70, of Coal City, passed away suddenly Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2013) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. & Crematory, Braidwood Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 would be appreciated.

