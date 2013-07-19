Freddie Robertson

Freddie W. Robertson, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 7, 2013 at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Mr. Robertson was a military veteran. A private service is being planned.

He was born March 1, 1957, in Bluefield, W. Va., the son of Charles and Georgia Profit Robertson. His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen Robertson (nee Lescher), whom he married Sept. 17, 1984, in Markham; Laura (Bob) Hale, Karla Hale, Theresa (Mark) August (nee Moore), Austin August, Rylee August and Aiden August; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Moore, Sarah Hale (nee Moore) and William Hale.

