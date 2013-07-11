Neil Grau, 42, of Bourbonnais and formerly of DeWitt, Iowa, died Sunday (July 7, 2013) at his home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 170 E. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, where the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. David McKean will officiate. There will also be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Comfort Inn Banquet Hall in Maquoketa, Iowa, at which Ron Heneke will officiate.

Neil Martin Grau was born June 1, 1971, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Roger L. and Lucille (McBroom) Grau. Neil was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on Nov. 18, 1988. He became a full-time minister of Jehovah's Witnesses later that year. Neil volunteered at the Patterson Educational Center in Patterson, N.Y., from April 1992 to June 2008. He looked back on those 16 years with great fondness. He served as an elder in the congregation since 2001.

Neil married Danielle E. Lara on June 2, 2007, in Brentwood, N.Y., at the local Kingdom Hall. Together they continued volunteering at the Patterson Educational Center for one year. They were then assigned to the Kankakee congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses to serve where there was a need for more volunteer Bible teachers. They were so happy to have the congregation become their close spiritual family.

Neil graduated from Central Community High Schools, DeWitt, in 1990. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his passion of landscaping. Neil's curious nature led him to travel the world, spanning five continents. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to sporting events, while always rooting for his home team, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Neil's kind heart and infectious sense of humor were characteristics that his family and friends loved most about him.

He is survived by his wife; his parents; sisters Denise (Neil) Christensen, of Calamus, Iowa, Peggy (Jerry) McGranahan, of DeWitt, and Cindy (Dean) Goddard, of Delmar, Iowa; brother, Alan (Amy) Grau, of Ankeny, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

