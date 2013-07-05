Aaron Jackson

Visitation for Aaron M. Jackson, 20, of Manteno, will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno, and from 10 a.m. Monday at Cornerstone Church in Bourbonnais, until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. He died Thursday (July 4, 2013) from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Mr. Jackson was a union printer for Lehigh Direct in Broadview. He was born Nov. 20, 1992, in Elgin, the son of Michael and Kristin Hamende Jackson. He was a graduate of Manteno High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, going to the state park, bike riding, rock climbing, riding four-wheelers, and spending time with his brother and his friends. He also loved Country music.

Surviving are his parents, of Manteno; one brother, Ryan Jackson, of Manteno; maternal grandparents, Gary and Dorita Hamende, of Bourbonnais; paternal grandparents, Gaylen and Willidean Jackson, of Thompsonville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Glenda Jackson; and one uncle, David Jackson.

