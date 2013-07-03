Marvin Sparenberg

Marvin Herbert Sparenberg, 85, of Bountiful, Utah, passed away Saturday (June 29, 2013) surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Ashkum, the son of Louise and Bert Sparenberg. Marv graduated from St. Anne High School and joined the U.S. Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Ann Bieber, on Feb. 3, 1951. They headed out to Utah in 1955 to start a new life, where Marv excelled at Gramoll Construction for 30 years. Marv was quite active in the Bountiful Elks and was elected "Elk of the Year" in 1978.

Marv loved nature and the great outdoors. In 1977, he built a beautiful cabin at Flaming Gorge, spending countless memorable weekends with family and friends. He was the consummate host, respected by all. Upon retirement, he and Mary Ann spent winters in Sun City, Ariz. Marv was in his element boating, fishing, golfing and shuffling his beloved cards. He cherished his alone time as well, and could be found "shooting the breeze" with his buddies at the local coffee shop. He knew much, was a keen observer and when he talked, we all listened. His compassion and wisdom will be sorely missed.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Sparenberg; son, Kurt and Corry Sparenberg; daughter, Sue and Eric Hanson; four wonderful grandchildren, Rachelle, Ashley, Ian, Zane (deceased); and two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Trevin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bountiful, or to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at Lindquist Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT 84010 on Tuesday, July 9. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service at 11:30 a.m.

