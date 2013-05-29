Donald Dominick

Donald J. Dominick, 73, of Kankakee, died Sunday (May 26, 2013) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or to the family wishes. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Dominick was retired from Armour Pharmaceutical and General Foods Corp. He was born Aug. 9, 1939, the son of Julius and Marion Drazy Dominick. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where he was active as a lector and usher. He was past president of the Holy Name Society. He was a St. Rose Boy Scout leader. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Miami Heat fan.

Surviving are his wife, the former Virginia R. Nantista, of Kankakee, whom he married May 5, 1961, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Mirjana Dominick, of Virginia; one daughter and son-in-law, Kimberley and Ricky Magruder, of Savannah, Ga.; one grandson, Paolo; mother-in-law, Geraldine Nantista, of Bourbonnais; one aunt, Cecile Daniels, of Bourbonnais; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Donna Nantista, of Kankakee; cousins, Don and Sheri Simpson, of Momence, Vern and Nita Morrical, of Chebanse, and Tom and Joyce Renchen, of Manteno; many special friends, including Eddy and Marcy Lippold, of Arkansas, and Dana and Gina Weaver, of Kankakee; and three nieces, one nephew and seven great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Albert Nantista; and sister-in-law, Nancy Nantista-Murphy.

