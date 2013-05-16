Genevieve Derkus

Genevieve M. Derkus, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 15, 2013) at Presence Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais.

Genevieve was born Jan. 3, 1921, in Campus, the daughter of Dennis 'Ed' and Teresa (Farley) Cuddy. She married Matthew Derkus Feb. 20, 1954. in Kankakee. She was a housekeeper at Heritage House for seven years and also worked at Bear Brand Hosiery in the boarding room. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, walking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Genevieve is survived by her son, Michael (Pamela) Derkus, of Bourbonnais; two granddaughters, Jenna and Maggie Derkus, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Ann Hoffman, of Essex; and one brother, Edward Cuddy, of Dwight.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Mary Calbert and Theresa Sippel; and one brother, Peter Cuddy.

A gathering time for friends and family will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presence Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

