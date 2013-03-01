Shaw Local

Minnie Polletta

By Daily Journal

Minnie A. (nee Condemi) Polletta, 87, of Chicago Heights, passed away Thursday (Feb. 28, 2013).

She was the beloved wife of Sam Polletta; loving mother of George (Gwen), Gary (Sandy), Linda (Paul) Allegro and Karen (Ken) Carpenter; and cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren .

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the noon funeral service at the Smits Funeral Home-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger. Interment will be in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger.

For further information, please contact 708-755-6100 or to send condolences visit smitsfh.com.

