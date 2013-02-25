LaVerne Sutter

LaVerne E. Sutter, 85, of Union Hill, died Saturday (Feb. 23, 2013) at Harvest View in Herscher. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Pastor John Kiefer will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to Harvest View in Herscher.

Mr. Sutter worked at A.O. Smith Corp, retiring after 40 years of service. He was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Florence Hellmund Sutter. His wife, the former Lois Mahoney, whom he married Sept. 26, 1953, in Kankakee, died March 10, 2001. He was a graduate of Reddick High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart and other decorations. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, and the Reddick and Union Hill Lions Clubs. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Paula Sutter, of Bonfield; two daughters and one son-in-law, Sharon and Mark Kemp, of Union Hill, and Deborah Ochoa, of Buckingham; seven grandchildren, Jason (Patti) Kemp, Jamie (Jeff) Jones, Jodi (John) Howle, Sandra Ochoa, Angela Powell, Joshua (Amanda) Sutter, Elizabeth Sutter (Dan) Walters; and nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Blake, Ben, Hannah, Morgan, Olivia, Amilyn, Bryce and Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Chad Sutter.

