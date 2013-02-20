Death notices: Feb. 20, 2013

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Corean Akerson</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, died Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2013) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Queen Dickerson</strong>, 69, of Pembroke Township, died Monday (Feb. 18, 2013). Arrangements are pending at the Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

<strong>Karl D. Meyer</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, died Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2013) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Francis X. Zemrowski</strong>, 95, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Feb. 14, 2013) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Thursday, Feb. 21</strong>

<strong>Merle Gassler</strong>, 11 a.m. St. John's Catholic Church, Cullom

<strong>Edna Schubbe</strong>, 10:30 a.m. Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Paul L. Patterson</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 19 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Mr. Patterson died Feb. 15, 2013. Burial, with military honors, was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were John and Joshua Boudreau, Stevie Smith, Ronnie Morgan, Roy Porter and Tom Puckett.

Funeral services for <strong>Grace L. Wepner</strong>, 87, of Gilman, were held Feb. 18 at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Pastor Dennis Brooks officiated. Mrs. Wepner died Feb. 13, 2013. Interment was in Granville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rodney Copas, Joe and Jordan Hansen, and Austin and Jenny Martin.