Helen Heusing

Helen L. Heusing, 93, of Beecher, died Thursday (Feb. 14, 2013) in Chicago Heights.

Helen was born Oct. 20, 1919, in Sumner Township, the daughter of James and Bella (nee Crocker) Greep. Her husband, Harvey Heusing, preceded her in death. Helen loved baking bread, watching birds, working puzzles and collecting bells and never missed "Wheel of Fortune."

Surviving are one son, Harry (Lynn) Heusing, of Beecher; three daughters, Bella Gamboa, of Steger, Susan Heusing, of Plano, Texas, and Barbara Buchmeier, of Curryville, Mo.; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Allen (Teresa) Greep, of Manteno.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Hack Funeral Home, Beecher, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The Rev. Tom Ewing will officiate. Burial will be in Heusing Cemetery, Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to the Crete Township Fire Protection District, the Beecher Fire Protection District or to the Will County Humane Society.

For information, call 708-946-2161 or to sign the online guestbook go to hackfuneralhome.com.

(Pd.)