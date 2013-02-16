Evelyn Walsh (nee Breen), 94, of New Lenox, formerly of Manhattan, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on Thursday (Feb. 14, 2013).

She is survived by her children, Barb (Marlin) Flatt, James (Kathleen) Walsh, Carol O'Connor, Dan (Wendy) Walsh, Mary (John) O'Neal, Cathy (Tom) Davis; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Geraldine (Walter) Schultz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Walsh ( 2011); her parents, John and Emma (nee Kurbis) Breen; five brothers and three sisters.

Evelyn was a homemaker when her children were small and later worked at Anna McDonald School in Manhattan for several years.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Forsythe Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. (U.S. Route 52), Manhattan. Funeral services for Evelyn will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the funeral home to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North St., Manhattan for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan. Memorials in Evelyn's name to Vitas Hospice of Tinley Park would be most appreciated.

