Marion Baron

Marion Carlson Baron, a lifelong resident of Steger, and mother of a Grant Park resident, died Saturday (Feb. 2, 2013). She was born March 25, 1935, in Steger, A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Prince of Peace Church, 667 W. Eighth St., Chicago Heights. A short visitation will be from noon until the 2 p.m. service at the church.

Born to Adolph and Alpha (Borg) Carlson, she graduated from Bloom Township High School. She was a stay-at-home mother until she went to work for Kaufman Jewelry store in Steger followed by a career at Rogers and Hollands Jewelers. She was involved in many civic and political organizations. She was the first female president of the District 206 High School Board of Education and the first representative of Steger to that board. Mrs. Baron also was active on the Bloom Alumni Association, Grand Prairie Family Service Board, PADS, Steger Spirit Committee, the Steger VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Steger Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Baron; parents; and two sisters, Alice Eleanor Witt and Dolores Voigts.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Kevin) Pickens, and Gail (Robert) Paradiso; two grandchildren, Jeremy Pickens and Khristina (George) Hale. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Carolyn Qunell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marion was an avid reader and a great friend to many, and she loved to travel.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Prince of Peace Church and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Church or to the American Cancer Society, 17060 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Homes — Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road.

