Gloria Redman, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 23, 2012) at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Gloria was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gilbert and Harriett (White) McIntosh. She was a State of Illinois employee, retiring after 35 years of service. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee and was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed spending time with family, especially attending and supporting all of their school and extra-curricular activities.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Len Redman, whom she married Nov. 12, 1983, in Kankakee; a stepson, Dusty Redman; two stepdaughters, Venita (Scott) Loring, and Val Theisfield; two sisters, Connie Exline, and Kristina (Bruce) Davis; four nieces, Angela Bowers, Debra (Tim) Bowers, Michelle (Terry) Adams and Melissa Davis; two nephews, Scott (Amy) Glassford, and Tim (Anne) Davis; six stepgrandchildren, April (Brian) Schneider, Amber (Scott) Smith, Daylon (Jill) Cole, Josh Cole, Jessica Redman and Eric Redman; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A time of gathering for friends and family will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Pastor Steve Goodin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family wishes.

