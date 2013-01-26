Ardis Boone

Ardis Mae Boone, 85, of St. Anne, died Wednesday (Jan. 23, 2013) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne. Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Genealogical Society.

She was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Herman and Pearl (nee Jensen) Jensen. Her husband, Robert Boone, whom she married Feb. 8, 1947, in St. Anne, passed away Oct. 4, 2008. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Kankakee Genealogical Society.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Corinne Boone, of St. Anne; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Terry Regnier, of Watseka, and Marla and Richard Morris, of Topeka, Kan.; eight grandchildren, Scott and Bunny Regnier, Tim Regnier, Lisa and Brett Stalnecker, Lana and Rick Brown, Ryan Baker and Jennifer, Stacy and Jeff Klette, Sunny and Joe Kostecka, and Courtney and Phil Allyn; and 11 great-grandchildren, Miranda Regnier, Austin Brown, Cassie Stalnecker, Carlie Stalnecker, Riley Klette, Dalton Kostecka, Alex Kostecka, Zoe Klette, Grace Allyn, Benjamin Allyn and one-week-old, Miles Baker.

