William Lynch

Visitation for William C. Lynch, 94, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Alan Roundtree will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements. He died Friday (Jan. 18, 2013) at Ballard Healthcare in Des Plaines.

Mr. Lynch was employed by Shapiro Developmental Center, Kankakee, retiring after more than 30 years of service. He was born Oct. 4, 1918, in Learned, Miss., the son of Samuel W. and Pearl White Lynch. He married the former Mary Belle Smith in 1940. In 1952, he married the former Evelyn Parthenia Poynter. They both preceded him in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Pearlie Reese, of Poway, Calif., and Celia Sykes, of Kankakee; one son, Albert Lynch, of Kankakee; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evangeline Curry, of Chicago, and Fannie Luckett, of Waukegan; one sister-in-law, Margaret Lynch, of Compton, Calif.; special friend, Helen Mosley, of Champaign; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Claude Lynch Sr.; two brothers, Sam Lynch Jr. and John Lynch; and two sisters, Estella Stamps and Ruth Johnson.

