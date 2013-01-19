Death notices: Jan. 19, 2013

<blockquote><strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>Charles Sidney "Sid" Johns</strong>, 87, of Hoopeston, formerly of Limestone, died Thursday (Jan. 17, 2013) at Carle Foundation Clinic, Champaign. Arrangements are pending at the Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.<br /> <br /> <strong>William Lynch</strong> of Kankakee, died Friday (Jan. 18, 2013) at Ballard Healthcare in Des Plaines. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.<br /> <br /> <strong>• COMING SERVICES<br /> <br /> Sunday, Jan. 20</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>George Amir</strong>, noon, chapel at Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno</blockquote><blockquote><strong>Herman Chapman</strong>, noon, Crete Reformed Church</blockquote><blockquote><strong>Florence Conway</strong>, 10:30 a.m. Schmaedeke Funeral Home, Worth</blockquote><blockquote> </blockquote><blockquote><strong>Monday, Jan. 21</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>Earl Bechard</strong>, 11 a.m. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel<br /> <br /> <strong>Connie Keller</strong>, 11 a.m. Brown Funeral Home, Manteno<br /> <br /> <strong>Betty Scott</strong>, 11:30 a.m. College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais<br /> <br /> <strong>Carol Sullivan</strong>, 7 p.m. Freitag-Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington<br /> <br /> <strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong><br /> <br /> A funeral Mass for <strong>Gerald E. Kuntz Sr.</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, was celebrated Jan. 18 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Revs. Tony Taschetta and Michael Powell, and Deacon David Marlowe officiated. Mr. Kuntz died Jan. 12, 2013. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brad, Keith, Aaron, Tommy, Ryan, Joshua and Jacob Kuntz.<br /> </blockquote>