William Muehler

William "Gene" Muehler, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Jan. 13, 2013) in his home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the 7:30 p.m. services at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A private burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

He was born June 2, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of William and Virginia Muehler. He was a Naval and Korean War veteran, serving with Squadron VP34 and as an aircraft engine mechanic. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal. He retired from Illinois Bell after 42 years of service. He also spent many years as a floor guard at all three of the local roller skating rinks.

He married the former Beverly Gall on Jan. 17, 1953. She passed away May 30, 1970. He then remarried the former Janet Boudreau on Dec. 30, 1973. She passed away Jan. 6, 2011.

He is survived by three sons, Donald "Max" and Patricia Muehler, of Bradley, Terry Muehler and partner, Mitch Jones, of Key West, Fla., and Brian Davis and his fiancee, Mary Newman, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; three daughters, Cindi Faford, of Bourbonnais, Tracy and Sean Kennedy, of Gulfport, Fla., and Tammy and Herbert Cantrell, of Momence; two sisters, Kay Moody, of Bradley, and Esther Christensen, of Smyrna, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren, Barb, Tanya, David, Danielle, Lisa, Sean, Stephanie, Samantha, Aimee, Tad, Kelly, Luke and Abbey; and seven great-grandchildren, Rylee, Zoey, Wyatt, Riley, Steven, Tyler and Gavin.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred "Ollie" Garski, of Milwaukee, Wis.

In his younger days, Mr. Muehler was a member of the Blackhawks Drum & Bugle Corps. He enjoyed snowskiing and was a founding member of the X-Line Sportsman's Club. After retirement he enjoyed going on cruises with his group of friends (they know who they are). Hauling grain for Ruel Farms was a seasonal joy as well. He became a member of the Kankakee Sportsmans Club to carry on his love of camping and traveling, as having the family around the campfire were special times enjoyed by all. Being involved with local veterans groups also kept him active. As a Chicago White Sox fan he enjoyed attending games with his sons and other friends. He will be sorely missed by all.

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.

(Pd.)