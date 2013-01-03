A memorial service for Roger Speed Sr., 51, of Kankakee, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Pastor Carl Leth will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. He died Friday (Dec. 28, 2012) at Vitas Hospice at Franciscan St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights.

Mr. Speed worked for the Department of Human Services for 12 years and was also a self-employed farmer. He was born April 21, 1961, in Chicago, the son of L.C. Sr. and Neary Aaron Speed. His wife, the former Bernice Taylor, whom he married in 1983, preceded him in death.

Surviving are one son, Roger Speed Jr., of Nebraska; one daughter, Rowenia Speed, of St. Paul, Minn.; five brothers, L.C. Speed Jr., of Kankakee, Charles Speed, of Long Beach, Calif., William Speed, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jerry Speed and Jay Speed, both of Kankakee; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty Speed, Ella Speed and Imelda Speed, all of Kankakee, and Lily and Marcus Bobo, of St. Anne; his companion, Verna Lewis, of Kankakee; six grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Caroline Speed.

