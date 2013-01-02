Mary Kay Sapp — South Bend, Ind.

Mary Kay Sapp, 60, of South Bend, Ind., formerly of Peotone, died Sunday (Jan. 30, 2012) at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday until the 8 p.m. funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. The Rev. Jonathan Krogh will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Ms. Sapp was employed at Wal-Mart. She was born June 9, 1952, in Blue Island, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Yunker) Ginder. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Peotone.

Surviving are her children, Brian (Brandi) Sapp, of Goshen, Ind., Kevin (Keli) Sapp, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Steven Sapp, of South Bend, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Alison, Jeremy, Cole, Carter, Chloe and Carissa; and one brother, Glenn (Bonnie) Ginder, of Peotone.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

