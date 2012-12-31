Death notices: Dec. 31, 2012

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Leslie O. Grant</strong>, 92, of Watseka, died Sunday (Dec. 30, 2012) at the Iroquois Resident Home, Watseka. Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home, Watseka.

<strong>Lucile Paro Koets</strong>, 97, of Watseka, died Thursday (Dec. 27, 2012) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Roger Speed</strong>, 51, of Kankakee, died Friday (Dec. 28, 2012) at Hospice at St. James Hospital, Chicago Heights. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES

Wednesday, Jan. 2</strong>

<strong>Earl Davenport</strong>, 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Sheldon

<strong>Jacob Dluzak</strong>, 7 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee

<strong>Ruby Hasselbring</strong>, 11 a.m. Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford

<strong>Mary Ann Horner</strong>, 1 p.m. Baier Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>Kendra Kurzawa</strong>, 5 p.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Sylvester J. "Sy" Beaupre</strong>, 94, of Bradley, was celebrated Dec. 29 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Father Richard Pighini officiated. Mr. Beaupre died Dec. 24, 2012. Burial, with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and Bradley American Legion Post 0766, was in Maternity BVM Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Fred, Jack and Thomas Waldschmidt, Doug Wisniewski, Seth Waselewski and Ken Grass.

Funeral services for <strong>Beverly R. Dorsch</strong>, 73, of Sheldon, were held Dec. 29 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Sheldon. Joe Hughes officiated. Mrs. Dorsch died Dec. 25, 2012. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were John Bard, Eric Shivers, Mike Tattersall, Jim Wood, Bob Warning and Jon Norder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for <strong>Carole "Carrie" Hubert</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, was celebrated Dec. 29 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L'Erable. The Rev. Vern Arseneau officiated. Ms. Hubert died Dec. 24, 2012. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, L'Erable. Pallbearers were Joshua, Jordan and Jesse Arseneau, Craig Hansen, Sheri Gigl, Paul Scholl, Otto Stuckmaier and Isaiah Green.

A celebration of life service for <strong>Earl A. James Jr.</strong>, 85, of Bradley, was held Dec. 29 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee. The Revs. Steven Goodin and Art Runyon officiated. Mr. James died Dec. 23, 2012. Burial was private. Pallbearers were Stephen Monts, Michael Panozzo, Frank Palmateer, Bill Cunningham, Dale Gerretse, Jacob Hutson and Jordan Hubert.

A funeral Mass for <strong>Elizabeth A. Neill</strong>, 77, of Watseka, was celebrated Dec. 29 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. Father Michael Powell officiated. Mrs. Neill died Dec. 26, 2012. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Mike, Steve, Herman, Dennis, Danny, Mark and Ethan Neill.

Funeral services for <strong>Leland Henry Riechers</strong>, 94, of Grant Park, were held Dec. 30 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Grant Park. Pastor Doug Zimmerman officiated. Mr. Riechers died Dec. 28, 2012. Burial was in Heusing Cemetery, rural Grant Park. Pallbearers were Jeff and James Hamann, Stanley Schneider, James Crocker, Robert Hoevet and Larry Stoeven.