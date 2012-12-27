William Garner

William "Bill" A. Garner, 84, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Dec. 24, 2012) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the donor's choice.

Bill was born July 11, 1928, in Watseka, the son of Harold and Edna Taylor Garner.

Surviving are his wife, the former Frances Glasscock, whom he married Aug. 2, 1947, in Sheldon; two sons, David (Tamra) Garner, of McIntosh, S.D., and Daniel (Peggy) Garner, of Watseka; six grandchildren, Christine (Mike) Sandland, of Selfridge, N.D., Doreen (Ross) Hinsz, of Grand Forks, N.D., Shawn Garner, of Minot, N.D., Nicole (Tom) Conlon, of Clarion, Iowa, April (Duane) Schmedeke, of Springfield, and Tom (Jacklyn) Garner, of Valparaiso, Ind.; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Garner, of Watseka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Garner; and one sister, Phyllis Lauterbach.

Please sign his guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)