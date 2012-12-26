Robert Read

Robert Glenn "Bob" Read, 83, a lifelong resident and farmer of Piper City, died Sunday (Dec. 23, 2012) at 10:40 p.m. at Faith Place in Danforth. At Bob's request there will be no visitation or services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the donor's choice. Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home, Piper City, is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born May 12, 1929, in Piper City, the son of Wilbur and Mauree (Stevens) Read. His childhood was spent in the Piper City area, and he attended the Piper City schools. He was a member of the Piper City United Methodist Church. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Piper City American Legion Gibb Post 588, the Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge, Experimental Aviation Association, Pella Township Trustee and the Florida Fly Wheelers Antique Tractor Club in Naples, Fla. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, flying, boating and wintering in Naples with his wife, Bonnie, since 1972.

Surviving are his wife, the former Bonnie Lange, whom he married June 24, 1950, in Chatsworth; two sons, Robert (Sue) Read, of Piper City, and Gary (Lynn) Read, of Roberts; three grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Read, Craig Read and Erin Read; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton and Teagan.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Andrew Douglas Read; sister, Ruth Hanna; and brother, William Read.

