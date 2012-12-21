Death notices: Dec. 21, 2012

<blockquote> <blockquote> <blockquote>• DEATH NOTICES<br /> <br /> <strong>Homer Clausing</strong>, 88, of Peotone, died Thursday (Dec. 20, 2012. Arrangements are pending at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone.<br /> <br /> <strong>Debra Mitchell</strong>, 56, of Ashkum, died Thursday (Dec. 20, 2012) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, following a short illness. Arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.<br /> <br /> <strong>Jerry Wills</strong>, 61, of Kankakee, died Thursday (Dec. 20, 2012) at ManorCare Health Services in Kankakee. Arrangements are pending at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.<br /> <br /> • COMING SERVICES<br /> <br /> Saturday, Dec. 22<br /> <br /> <strong>Madeline Bacon</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, Griffith, Ind.<br /> <br /> <strong>Sophia Berdebes</strong>, 12:30 p.m. St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, Aurora<br /> <br /> <strong>Helen Beverlin</strong>, 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher<br /> <br /> <strong>Calvin Heisner</strong>, 11 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, Beecher<br /> <br /> <strong>Ruth Johnson</strong>, 11 a.m. Loda United Methodist Church<br /> <br /> <strong>Mary Jones</strong>, 11 a.m. R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel<br /> <br /> <strong>Lorna Rosenbrock</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grant Park<br /> <br /> <strong>Versie Smith</strong>, 10 a.m. Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, Kankakee<br /> </blockquote> </blockquote> </blockquote>