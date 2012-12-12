Priscilla Deam — Kankakee

Priscilla Streeter Deam, 90, of Kankakee, died Monday (Dec. 10, 2012) at Provena Heritage Village, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until the noon funeral service at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Chaplain Carol DiZeo will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to Provena Heritage Village.

Mrs. Deam was a homemaker. She was born Aug. 7, 1922, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harry and Esther Rauen Streeter. Her husband, John Deam, whom she married Dec. 20, 1947, died May 29, 2007. She was a graduate of Kankakee High School and the University of Illinois. She enjoyed sewing, doing needlepoint, reading and playing bridge.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Karen Deam, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Steve Rusher, of Elk River, Minn.; four grandchildren, Jillian Deam, Grant Deam, Kit Rusher and Tony (Trista) Rusher; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Harry Martin, of Kankakee, and Naomi "Nonie" and John Morris, of Evanston; and one sister-in-law, Imie Streeter, of Champaign.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harrison Streeter.

(Pd.)