Sudie Hayden

Sudie E. Hayden, 73, of Bourbonnais, died Wednesday (Dec. 5, 2012) at Riverside Medical Center. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

She was born April 10, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ruben and Virginia (Barkley) Leiser. She married Gerald R. "Jerry" Hayden on Sept. 25, 1960, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kankakee. She worked as a secretary at her husband's business, Bear Machine Tool & Die Inc. in Bradley. She volunteered at Seconds To Go and enjoyed travel.

Mrs. Hayden is survived by two sons, Dwayne Hayden, of Tucson, Ariz., and Douglas (Kemberly) Hayden, of Manteno. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, who died April 27, 2009.

