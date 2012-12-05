Vernon Bess II

Vernon LeRoy "Lee" Bess II, 64, of Limestone, passed away at Merkle-Knipprath Catholic Home, Clifton. He was born May 7, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of the late Vernon LeRoy Bess and Opal Maxine St. John. Lee married Deloris Glass on Aug. 24, 1968, at St. John United Church of Christ.

Lee was employed by GNB as a mill worker for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a 1966 graduate of Kankakee High School and a member of St. John United Church of Christ and the Electrical Workers Union Local 963. Lee enjoyed driving stock cars, gardening, reading and photography, and he had a passion for the Bible.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Deloris; one daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Jim Muhlstadt, of Limestone; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jason and Erica Bess, of Irwin, and Parish Bess of Limestone; six grandchildren, Garrett, Braden, Gavin, Mariah, Tyler and Austin. Lee has nine siblings, Inamae and Ken Lindgren, of Clifton, Judy and Larry Hanson, of Clifton, Bonnie and Richard McHugh, of Vienna, Helen Bess, of Bourbonnais, Bob and Denise Bess of St. Anne, Kathy Maisonneuve, of Clifton, Chuck and Tara Bess, of St. Anne, Vernalee Roberson, of Momence, and Kathleen Lyons, of Mokena; and his stepmother, Elaine Bess, of Bourbonnais.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Bess; and his stepfather, Chester Watson.

A time of gathering will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the 1 p.m. memorial service at St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee. The Rev. Barbara Lohrbach will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family's wishes.

To leave a special memory, share a special photo, view Lee's video tribute or read his entire life story, go to Lifestorynet.com and search for his name.

(Pd.)