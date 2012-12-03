Death notices: Dec. 3, 2012

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Vernon Beff</strong>, 64, died Sunday (Dec. 2, 2012) at Merkle-Knipprath Catholic Home in Clifton. Arrangements are pending at Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Betty Currie</strong>, 84, of Dwight, passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 1, 2012) at Heritage Health in Dwight. Arrangements are pending at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

<strong>Robert Haas</strong>, 69, of Watseka, died Sunday (Dec. 2, 2012) at his home. Arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka.

<strong>Jeff Hahn</strong>, 54, of Cullom, died at 12:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 1, 2012) at ODF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Arrangements are pending at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.

<strong>James Hubly</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, died Saturday (Dec. 1, 2012) at his home. Arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

<strong>Dorothy LeBeau</strong>, 91, of Bradley, died early today at her home. Arrangements are pending with Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Patricia Slimack</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 27, 2012. A memorial service is being planned.

<strong>COMING SERVICES

Tuesday, Dec. 4</strong>

<strong>Rev. William Foote Jr.</strong>, 10:30 a.m. College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais

<strong>John L. Louis</strong>, 11 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight

<strong>Terrika Love Boyd</strong>, noon Lax Mortuary, Kankakee

<strong>James Perkins</strong>, 7 p.m. College Church of the Nazarene, University Campus, Bourbonnais

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Constance Elaine Braun</strong>, 71, of Bradley, were held Nov. 30, 2102, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit officiated. Mrs. Braun died Nov. 26. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jon, Joel and Pierre Marcotte, Steve Thornton, Samuel Langelier and David Bowsher.

Funeral services for <strong>John N. Dades</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 30, 2012, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Father William Conjelko officiated. Mr. Dades died Nov. 27. Burial, with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force, was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Cheryl Gordon</strong>, 61, of Iroquois, were held Dec. 1, 2012, at Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Larry Schreffler officiated. Mrs. Gordon died Nov. 27. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Adam and Tyler Gordon, Joe and Mike Vaughn, Everett Butler and Steve Ahlman; Honorary pallbearer was Annabelle Gordon.

Funeral services for <strong>Marjean Oller</strong>, 79, of Onarga, were held Dec. 1, 2012, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Paster David Fosco officiated. Mrs. Oller died Nov. 27. Burial was in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Clifton. Pallbearers were Eugene Evans, Ed Vadbunker, and Ed, Donald, LaVerne and Larry Hanson.

Funeral services for <strong>Carl O. Muehling</strong>, 90, of Sheldon, were held Nov. 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Sheldon. The Rev. Neil Larimore officiated. Interment was in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pallbearers were Ross, Larry, Charlie and Davy Muehling, Carl Brougher and Kevin Hamrick.