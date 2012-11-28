Helen Line

Helen A. Line, 78, of Surprise, Ariz., and formerly of Momence, died Wednesday (Nov. 21, 2012) at her residence. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Tim Rhodes will officiate.

Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the family's wishes.

Mrs. Line was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Sollitt, the daughter of Clarence H. and Nina E. Peltier Block. She married Eugene C. Line on Dec. 28, 1952, in Momence. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, of Surprise; three daughters and sons-in-law, Marre and Richard LaPorte, of Murrieta, Calif., Kimberly and James Edwards, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Julie and Shawn Van Zile, of Surprise; one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Lester Parish, of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Edward; and one daughter, Rene.

Please sign her guestbook at cotterfh.com

