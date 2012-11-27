Milton Ader

Milton E. Ader, 86, of rural Chebanse, passed away Monday (Nov. 26, 2012) at Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center following a lengthy illness. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. The Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center

Mr. Ader was born Sept. 24, 1926, in Otto Township, the son of Earl and Caroline (Peters) Ader. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mae. E. Sittig, whom he married June 15, 1946, in Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Louis Mahoney, of Chebanse; one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Sylvia Ader, of Ashkum; four grandchildren, Misty (Joe) Powers, Karrie (Brock) Dundas, Jennifer (Jeff) Voss and Kyle (Amy) Ader; seven great-grandchildren, Samantha, Andrew and Emma Powers, Ethan and Madison Dundas, Benjamin McCarty and Leaha Voss; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Ramona Sitting, of Kankakee; and sister-in-law Lorene Ader, of Chebanse.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Leland Ader.

Knapp Funeral Home, of Clifton, is in charge of arrangements.

