Lucille Lehnus

Lucille M. Lehnus, 97, of Kankakee, died Friday (Nov. 23, 2012) at her home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz, west Kankakee. The Revs. Scott Vaughn and Linda Harris-Cosby will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made for Youth For Christ, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to Gideons International.

Mrs. Lehnus was a school teacher in a one-room school house before she was married. After her marriage, she and her husband, Orland, owned and operated Maple Lane Cafe on East Maple Street in Kankakee. She kept the books for her husband's businesses and later worked for Kankakee School District 111 as a librarian at Kennedy Upper Grade Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1915, in Limestone Township, the daughter of William and Anna Hertz Tanner. Her husband, Orland Lehnus, whom she married June 21, 1941, at the First Evangelical Church in Kankakee, died Oct. 31, 2003. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee. She was very much involved with her church and the Women's Missionary Society, where she decorated for almost every banquet. She was an artist. In 1950 she painted her sons' bedroom — western theme oil painting. In her late teens, she traveled in the summer time for three years across the nation visiting 48 state capitals. She was an avid supporter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their endeavors, especially their coaching and playing careers. She enjoyed watching game shows and doing crossword puzzles.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Denny and Marlew Lehnus, of Bourbonnais, and Darryl and Wanda Lehnus, of Waco, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynde and Frank Williams, of Kansas City, Mo., and Christine and Tim Beckman, of Momence; 10 grandchildren, Kelli (Doug) Wadley, of Bourbonnais, Kim (Bryan) England, of Columbia, Mo., Kerri (Brian) Mayo, of South Bend, Ind., Val (Mike) McKenzie, of Waco, Texas, Vonda (Glenn) Krupa, of Frisco, Texas, Vanessa (Stefan) Lerow, of Waco, James Williams, Jerry (Tessa) Williams and Jonathan Williams, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Frederick Beckman, of Momence; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Opal White; and two brothers, Roland Tanner and Cecil Tanner.

