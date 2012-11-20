Death notices: Nov. 20, 2012

<blockquote> <blockquote> <blockquote> <blockquote><strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>William James</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, died Monday (Nov. 19, 2012) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.<br /> <br /> <strong>COMING SERVICES</strong><br /> <br /> Wednesday, Nov. 21<br /> <br /> <strong>Norma Coyle</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee<br /> <br /> <strong>Donovan Ditterline</strong>, 10 a.m. Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel<br /> <br /> <strong>Rodney Dunham</strong>, 1 p.m. Herscher Christian Church; 2 p.m. Pilot Center Cemetery, Herscher<br /> <br /> <strong>Edward Lewis Jr.</strong>, 11 a.m. Lax Mortuary, Kankakee<br /> <br /> <strong>Gregory Sobol</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee<br /> <br /> <strong>PAST SERVICES</strong><br /> <br /> Funeral services for <strong>Geraldine Ann (Medendorp) Hall</strong>, 74, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Gilman, were held Nov. 17 at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. The Rev. Daniel Gansch-Boythe officiated. Ms. Hall died Nov. 12, 2012. Interment was in the Gilman Cemetery. Pallbearers were John and Johnathan Carter, Jerry Lewis Jr., Jeannie Hoy, Dan and Kevin Kaneski, Ethan Johnson and Nick Abalos.<br /> </blockquote> </blockquote> </blockquote> </blockquote>