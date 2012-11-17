Wendell Peach, 83, of Kankakee, and a former 50 year resident of Crete, died Thursday (Nov. 15, 2012) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Skyline Cemetery, Monee.

Mr. Peach was a retired 38 year employee of Penn Central/Conrail Railroad in Blue Island. He was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Hartford, Ky., the son of Everett Sr. and Mamie Casey Peach. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1950 to 1953 in Korea. He enjoyed camping and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, the former JoAnn Engle, of Kankakee, whom he married Jan. 22, 1958, in Shawneetown; one son, David Peach, of Aroma Park; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Jimi Hermen, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Travis Peach, Wade Peach and Samantha Hermen; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Kenneth and Nancy Peach, of Lansing, and George Peach, of Steger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Everett Peach Jr.

