Richard Green

Richard Anthony Green, 61, of St. Paul, Minn., made his transition to his new home on Wednesday (Nov. 14, 2012) at Our Lady of Peace Home in St. Paul. A memorial celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 20, in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Home, Attn: Development Office, 276 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.

Mr. Green retired from the University of Minnesota Hospital after 30 years of service. Richard was born May 23, 1951, in Chicago, the son of Wilford Green and Anne R. Thomas-Lescher. He graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee, and attended Northern Illinois University.

Surviving are his stepfather, the Rev. Raymond Lescher, of Joliet; four sisters, Yolanda Sargent, of St. Paul, Linda (James) Terrell, of Bourbonnais, Anna (Willis II) Young, and Tina Warren, all of St. Paul; four brothers, Steven (Brigitte) Green, of Miami, Fla., William Green and Thomas Reese, both of Minneapolis, and Lawrence Timothy Green, of St. Paul; 23 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and great-nephews, and two great-great-nephews; three aunts; and several special cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Marshall and Minnie-Jones Thomas; paternal grandparents, Willie and Almay Faust Green; one sister, Margaret Green-Corbin; one niece, Rebecca Green; and best friend, Ron Keller.

