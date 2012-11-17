Norma Coyle

Visitation for Norma Jean "Jean" Coyle, 84, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Bradley, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Terry Anglea from Faith Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. She died Saturday (Nov. 10, 2012) at her home.

Mrs. Coyle worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Kankakee Canteen Co. She was born May 29, 1928, in Piper City, the daughter of Edward and Bertha Elliott Lang. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church and being with her family.

Surviving are her husband, James Coyle, of Lakeland; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard and JoAnne Coyle, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Dale Coyle, of Bartow, Fla.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sharon Fennell, of Lakeland, Pam and Floyd Wilkins, of Bourbonnais, and Jackie and Bobby Dean, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Lynette (Andrew) Irvin, Linda (Todd) Miller, Tonya (Ryan) O'Connor, James Wilkins, Joseph Wilkins, Chad (fiancee, Pam Smith) Dean, and Timothy (Michelle) Dean; eight great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren, Jacob McCorkle, Jeny (Cory) Witz, Jamey (Robert) Herr, James Coyle and Shelby Coyle; eight grandchildren and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Merl and Pearl Lang, of Stewardson; and special caretaker, Connie Faulkner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Mark Fennell; sisters, Evie, Alma, Wilma, Betty, Elsie, Shirley and Marilyn Kay; and brothers, Carl, Cal, Don and Howard.

